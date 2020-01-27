HC rejects plea seeking cancellation of Tabith’s candidacy

The High Court has rejected a writ petition that seeks cancellation of BNP’s Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Tabith Awal’s candidacy over the allegation of concealing wealth information in election affidavit.

Earlier on Sunday, retired judge of Appellate division AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik filed the petition with the concerned bench.The petitioner said that the Election Commission and other concerned have been made respondents to the writ.

Earlier, the retired judge met election commissioner Md Rafiqul Islam on January 23 afternoon and demanded cancellation of Tabith’s nomination. He also submitted a written complaint.

The petitioner told reporters on the day that ‘Tabith along two others has shares in NFM Energy (Singapore) private company limited. Tabith did not mention it in his affidavit.”

As the EC did not take any action as per his complaint, he filed the writ with the HC, said the former judge.