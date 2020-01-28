4 killed in Moulvibazar, Habiganj road crashes

In Moulvibazar, two people were killed and four others injured in a collision between a pick-up van and an auto-rickshaw at Baurbhag in Sadarupazila on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Muzahidur Rahman, 34, son of AbdurRahman and Al Amin, 25, son of Harun Mia of the upazila

The accident took place around 7:30 am when the Sherpur-bound pick-up van collided with the auto-rickshaw, coming from the opposite direction, leaving two people dead on the spot and four others injured, said assistant sub-inspector Ibrahim.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

In Habiganj, two people were killed when an unknown vehicle hit an auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Doulatpur in Bahubal upazila early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rakib, 35 and Akter Mia, 45 of the upazila.

Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Bahubal Police Station, said the he unknown vehicle hit the auto-rickshaw around 3:30 am while heading towards a CNG filling station, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver and another dead on the spot.