Bangladesh strongly remains engaged with UN HR mechanism: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh would continue to work towards promoting universal human rights noting that Dhaka remains “robustly engaged” with various UN human rights mechanism, including the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

“As a responsible member of the international community, Bangladesh also maintains a strong relationship of cooperation and collaboration with its international partners, including the United Nations and its human rights mechanism,” he said.

Dr Momen said Bangladesh is committed to preventing any attempt to violate human rights besides ensuring universal human rights.

The Foreign Minister made the remarks at the inaugural session of the workshop on ‘implementation of the 3rd Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Bangladesh’ at a city hotel.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haque, Chair, National Human Rights Commission, Bangladesh Nasima Begum, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink and UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Mia Seppo were also present.

During the third cycle, the Foreign Minister said Bangladesh accepted 178 recommendations which it will have to implement in the next four years. “I’m pleased to know the government is working for the implementation of those recommendations.”

Dr Momen said Bangladesh is a signatory to eight out of nine core international human rights treaties and a serving member of the Human Rights Council for the term 2019-21.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million persecuted Rohingyas from Myanmar in Bangladesh, and Bangladesh also leads the humanitarian response for them.

“All of these efforts of Bangladesh contributed to the maintenance of regional peace and security as well as upholding universal human rights,” he said.

Dr Momen said International Court of Justice (ICJ) has recently given a ruling in the case concerning Rohingya filed by The Gambia against Myanmar which is a victory for humanity, and a victory for Gambia, the OIC, and of course, millions of Rohingyas who after fleeing atrocities in Myanmar, were saved by the ‘mother of humanity’, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In accordance with the provision of National Human Rights Commission Act 2009, a statutory independent National Human Rights Commission has been established in the country, he said.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh is committed to ensuring the independence and effectiveness of the Human Rights Commission.

“Guided by the ideology of the Father of the Nation and Constitutional pledge, Bangladesh is committed to uplifting human rights of every citizen in providing a better life, food, shelter, security, employment, education, free mobility, and rights to enjoy their inalienable rights,” he said.

Dr Momen said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has prioritised human rights, especially by creating opportunities for all, irrespective of race, ethnicity, color, religion, caste or/and background.