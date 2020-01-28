BB National Football: Shariatpur beat Dhaka 1-0

Shariatpur District beat Dhaka District by 1-0 goal in a Padma Zone match of Bangabandhu National Football Championship at the Kamalpur Stadium here on Tuesday.

In the day’s anther Padma Zone match, hosts Cumilla defeated Munshiganj by 3-0 goals at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium.

In the day’s other match, Bangladesh Navy beat Bangladesh Air Force by 2-1 goals at BKSP ground in Savar.

In Chitra Zone, Barguna crushed Pirojpur by 2-1 goals at Barguna District Stadium, hosts Barishal crushed Jhalakati by 4-0 goals at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium while Satkhira routed Patuakhali by 6-0 goals at Satkhira District Stadium.

In Shitalakshya Zone, Pabna beat Chapainawabganj by 4-1 goals at Chapainawabganj District Stadium while Joypurhat managed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Natore at Joypurhat District Stadium.

In Buriganga Zone, Magura beat hosts Gopalganj by 4-2 goals at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium, hosts Narail beat Meherpur by 1-0 goals Bir Shreshtha Nur Mohammad Stadium, Jhenaidah beat hosts Jashore by 2-1 goals at Shamsul Huda Stadium while Khulna beat Chuadanga by 2-0 goals at Khulna District Stadium.

In Brahmaputra Zone, Gaibandha beat Panchagarh by 3-2 goals in tiebreaker as the match ended in 1-1 draw in stipulated time at Shah Abdul Hamid Stadium in Gaibandha.

In the other Brahmaputra Zone matches, Dinajpur beat Thakurgaon by 3-2 goals at Dinajpur District Stadium, Kurigram played goalless draw with Nilphamari at Kurigram District Stadium while Rangpur also drew goalless with Lalmonirhat at Rangpur District Stadium.

In Surma Zone, hosts Brahmanbaria beat Chandpur by 3-1 goals at Niaz Mohammad Stadium, Sylhet beat hosts Sunamganj by 2-1 goals at the Sunamganj District Stadium while hosts Habiganj played 1-1 draw with Narsingdi at Jalal Uddin Stadium.