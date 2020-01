The lowest temperature has been recorded 6.3 degree Celsius in Tetulia when most parts of the country including the capital city Dhaka have remained in the grip of a moderate cold wave since the last evening.

Earlier this morning, the highest temperature has been recorded 28.3 degree Celsius at Teknaf upazila. Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the regions of Tangail, Faridpur, Sitakunda, Srimangal, Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore and Chudanga and it may abate at some places.