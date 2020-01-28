Planning Minister praises PM’s motivation ‘to work for the poor’

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Monday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s survival is essential in the interests of the country’s impoverished segment.

“The prime minister is genuinely affectionate to poor people. She is very motivated to work for them. For that we must keep her in power,” Mannan said, while addressing a discussion meeting titled ‘Shotoborshe Bangabandhu’ (Bangabandhu at 100) organised by Bangladesh Dustho Nari-Shishu Kallyan Trust at the National Press Club.

The planning minister said the country has developed a lot. “Once poor people put on ‘Katha” during winter. Now they are wearing winter quilt,” he also said.

The organisation’s chairman Akhi Akter, several Awami League and Jubo league leaders were also present at the event.