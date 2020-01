Taliban militants attacked a police base in northern Afghanistan and killed 11, possibly with help from at least one of the policemen inside, local government officials said Tuesday, reports AP.

The insurgents first overran a checkpoint near the base late Monday, and were apparently able to breach the compound with ease because a sympathetic policeman opened a door for them.These details were provided by Mabobullah Ghafari, a provincial councilman in Baghlan province where the attack took place. No group immediately claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack on the outskirts of Puli Khumri, Baghlan’s provincial capital.