BPL Football begins on February 13

The 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football 2019-20, organised by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will begin on February 13.

Earlier, the 13th version of the country’s top league was scheduled to start on January 30, which deferred due to appeals of some participating clubs and participation of Dhaka Abahani Limited in the AFC Cup Football and for the upcoming Dhaka City Corporation elections.Abahani will play their home match in Dhaka on February 5 and the away match in the Maldives on February 12.

Holders Bashundhara Kings will play Uttar Baridhara Club in the opening match on February 13 at the Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari.

In the ensuing league, five foreign players including one from Asian country will be entitled to register in a team and maximum four booters will be entitled to play for a team in a match.

The league matches will be held at seven venues across the country. The venues are: Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari,

Sylhet District Stadium, Rafiquddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh, Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj, MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram and Shaheed Direndranath Stadium in Cumilla.

Seven clubs are– Dhaka Abahani Ltd, Sheikh Jamal DC, Brothers Union, Rahmatganj MFS, Arambagh KS, Police FC and Uttar Baridhara Club opted Bangladesh National Stadium as their home venue.Saif SC opted Mymensingh, Bashundahra Kings Nilphamari, Dhaka Mohamemdan SC Cumilla, Sheikh Russel KC Sylhet, Chattogram Abahani MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram and Muktijoddha Sangsad KC in Gopalganj.