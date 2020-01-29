Indian Prime Minister Modi set to visit Bangladesh on March 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at an event to kick-start the year-long centenary celebrations for “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rehman in Dhaka on March 17 in a move that signals the robust bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, reports Hindustan Times.
During Hasina’s tenure, India with the Bangladesh government are taking strong action against pan-Islamic terrorists and radical groups such as the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh.Both the countries closely cooperate on the border with annual interactions and regular information exchanges between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh Rifles (BDR).