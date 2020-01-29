Purnima to act as Bangamata

Actress Purnima will be seen in the role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s wife Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

Speaking of the movie Purnima said, “Bangamata is a historic character. Hence my appearance in the movie is very short. But it’s an important character. Audience will see me at the young age of Mujib when he is already been famous. In that time Mujib was protesting in different cities along with Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani. My character will portray how Bangamata managed the family along with social and political challenges.”Ahmed Rubel will be seen in Bangabandhu’s character. Purnima’s shooting has already been done now the other character’s shooting is going on.

Director said, the movie will portray Bangabandhu’s political life and contribution in the context of the liberation war.