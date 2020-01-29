Trump unveils controversial Middle East peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a joint press conference in the White House in Washington D.C., the United States.U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed the long-awaited political aspect of his controversial Middle East peace plan, calling for a two-state solution while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital.”

Trump outlined the 80-page plan at the White House along with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that it proposes a “realistic” two-state solution.

Trump said the new plan recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital,” while claiming that the Palestinians’ capital will include areas of East Jerusalem.

The Trump administration has postponed several times the publication of its “Deal of the Century” for peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, a proposal that had been criticized repeatedly by the Palestinians who had little engagement in it.

The Palestinian Authority said earlier on Tuesday that the new U.S. Middle East peace plan aims to establish an isolated Palestinian entity in the Gaza Strip.

Also on Tuesday, thousands of Palestinians demonstrated in Gaza against the plan.

In the plan, Trump also promised to double Palestinian-controlled territory and proposed a four-year freeze of Israeli development in the area expected to be part of a Palestinian state.

Washington’s role as an Israeli-Palestinian conflict mediator has been questioned following the Trump administration’s pro-Israeli policies in the past three years including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the U.S. Embassy there, and slashing hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

Experts pointed out that the announcement of the plan came at a time when Trump needs a distraction from the impeachment proceedings and Netanyahu is struggling with corruption charges.