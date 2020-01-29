Wearing headscarves not banned at Motijheel Ideal School & College: PM

Mentioning that wearing headscarves by girl students at Motijheel Ideal School and College not banned, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government is always aware about taking legal steps against any activity that hurts the religious sentiment.

“The Education Ministry in its investigation didn’t find the authenticity of the allegation of banning headscarves by female students at the institute. Its governing body also didn’t take any decision to ban wearing headscarves by its girl students,” she said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said this replying to a starred question from Opposition Chief Whip Mashiur Rahman Ranga, MP (Rangpur-1).

Ranga, in his question, asked the Prime Minister whether it was true that Motijheel Ideal School and College has banned wearing headscarves by girls in their classrooms.

“The present Awami League government is determined to uphold the spirit and values of Islam, Hindus, Buddhist, Christian and other religions. This government is always conscious about taking legal measures against any activity that hurts the religious sentiment and norms… Bangladesh is an independent, sovereign and secular country,” Hasina said.

In reply to a supplementary question from BNP MP Md Harunur Rashid (Chapainawabganj-3), the Prime Minister said she keeps eyes on everything though she moves amid security protocol.

Harunur Rashid, in his query, urged the PM to visit different parts of Dhaka city without security protocol to personally know what the young generation wants and thinks about.

Hasina said, “Yes, this is right I move amid security protocol… But it’s also not right that I don’t know the conditions of the city and the country. We keep watch on what’s happening (in the country).”

“He (Harun) told me (PM) that I should oversee everything properly. But a question is raised when I work much saying that why the Prime Minister has to do everything,” she said adding that she should oversee everything as she has taken the responsibility of the country.

About the young generation, Hasina said the government is taking appropriate measures so that the youth can return to the healthy life giving up the drug, violence and militancy.

In reply to a question from Awami League MP Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury (Sylhet-3),the PM informed the House that her government has taken a plan to set up a technical school and college in each upazila.

Mentioning that the government is now preparing the country’s second perspective plan-2041, Hasina said there are two core targets in the plan.

The targets are making Bangladesh a developed country with over US$ 12,500 per capita income, while poverty would be a matter of the distant past in Sonar Bangla, she said while answering a question from AL MP M Abdul Latif (Chattogram-11).

Responding to a query from AL MP Morshed Alam (Noakhali-2), the Prime Minister informed the House that the government has taken a project titled “Skills for employment investment programme” to create 1 lakh drivers so that they can be employed at home and abroad.

Replying to a query from opposition Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam (Mymensingh-8),Hasina told the House that the government is monitoring social media round the clock so that no individual, group and section can disrupt peace and order by spreading rumours and misleading information.