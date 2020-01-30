9 ‘Allahr Dal militants’ put on remand

Sylhet Office : A court here on Thursday placed nine suspected members of banned militant group ‘Allahr Dal’, who were arrested on Wednesday night, on a five-day remand.

Sylhet Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman passed the order when Inspector Asaduzzaman of police’s Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) produced them before the court seeking a 10-day remand.

An ATU team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested the nine suspected militants from a house at Arambagh in the city on Wednesday night.

The arrestees are Manik Akanda alias Mehedi Hasan, 32, of Bogura, Jahir Uddin Babor, 20, of Noakhali, Abul Kalam Azad, 20, of Cumilla, Tomi Uddin Sumon, 30, of Sunamganj, Ashraful Islam, 29, of Rajshahi, Rasel Ahmmed, 24, Kamal Ahmmed, 25, Jewel Ahmed, 24 and Md Swapan Ahmmed of Sylhet district.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided a house under Shah Poran Police Station with the assistance of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) around 10:30pm.

“The arrestees admitted to plotting acts of sabotage,” SMP Additional Commissioner Poritosh Gosh told a media briefing at the SMP headquarters on Thursday afternoon.