Be employers, not employees: PM to youths

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the youth to develop a mindset of being self-employed and employers instead of desperately looking for jobs.

“It won’t be wise just to look for jobs…..you should rather think you won’t do jobs but give jobs to others,” she said while distributing the National Youth Award, 2019 at her office in the city.

The Prime Minister handed over the award to 22 self-employed youths and five youth organisers in recognition of their contributions towards generating jobs for themselves and others.

Sheikh Hasina called upon the youth to utilise their talents and innovative ideas in generating jobs.

“You (youths) should keep in mind that you would have to be capable enough to create jobs utilising your innovative ideas, talents, efficiencies and potentials rather that running after jobs,” she said.

The Prime Minister said there is a mindset among people that one is jobless if he or she is not engaged in any formal job.

Citing some examples, she said the people of the country still do not treat freelancing as a job, though the freelancers can earn huge money. “This mindset should be changed.”

The Prime Minister said if the youth have the self-confidence and self-dignity, no-one will remain jobless in the country.

She said the government wants that no-one will remain unemployed in the ‘Mujib Year’ to be celebrated from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021 marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Prime Minister also urged the youth to stay away from terrorism, militancy, drugs and corruption.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel presided over the function, while Youth and Sports Secretary Md Akhter Hossain delivered the welcome speech.

Director General of the Department of Youth Development Akhtaruz Zaman Khan Kabir was also present.

Engineer Md Atikur Rahman, who received the award as the country’s best successful self-employed youth while Parveen Akter as the country’s best youth organiser under the women category, spoke on the occasion on behalf of the award recipients.

Atikur of Kalai Upazila in Joypurhat developed a fisheries and livestock farm after receiving training from the local office of the Department of the Youth Development.

Now his farm has a capital of Tk 5 crore with some 115 workers.

Since the inception of this award in 1986, a total 445 self-employed youths and youth organisers have been recognised with the accolade.