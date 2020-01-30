Foods that help to improve haemoglobin

Low haemoglobin levels are a warning sign that must not be ignored. From keeping your energy levels high to keeping conditions like anaemia at bay, reports The Indian Express.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra listed some essential ingredients to boost the iron levels in the body which will help increase haemoglobin levels.

Beetroot

Loaded with iron, minerals and vitamins, beetroots help repair and reactivate red blood cells, which in turn increase the oxygen supply. Beetroot juice topped with carrots, oranges and even amla is an excellent combination to fight low haemoglobin levels.

She added that one can combine beetroots and pomegranates in a juice that can boost the iron and also clear your skin and make it glow.

Lentil Lentils are known to contain a significant amount of protein, fibre, complex carbohydrates, folate and manganese as well. A cup of lentil (dal) is recommended for essential iron intake in the body.

Pomegranate

As a rich source of vitamin C, iron, fibre and potassium, pomegranates contain ascorbic acid which helps regulate the blood count. The haemoglobin levels rise up when they are added to one’s daily diet.

Sprouts

Folic acid deficiency is known to lead to low haemoglobin levels. Consuming green leafy vegetables, sprouts, dried beans, peanuts, bananas, broccoli are ways to boost the blood count.

Dates

Dates are known to contain high quantities of iron. However, diabetics should avoid consuming too much as they are known to contain high sugar content.