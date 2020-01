Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members have been deployed in capital Dhaka ahead of the city corporation elections.

The border guards were deployed at different parts of the cities in the morning to avert any untoward incident during the election.The authorities have deployed BGB to assist the administration and they will remain deployed after two days of the Dhaka city polls.

The elections to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will be held on February 1.