Tanushree Dutta calls for boycott of Ganesh Acharya

A day after a woman filed a complaint against choreographer Ganesh Acharya alleging that he had forced her to watch pornography, actress Tanushree Dutta said that Bollywood should boycott Acharya, reports Hindustan Times.

A complaint has been filed in this regard with Amboli Police Station.”It’s time Bollywood and the other Indian film industries boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya completely. He has been abusing his power and position to harass, bully and take advantage of vulnerable young newcomers to the industry,” Dutta said in a statement.

She expressed her displeasure over how “leading men” and “heroes” of Bollywood continued working with Acharya, whose most recent works include Simmba, Zero and Sanju, among others. ”

Dutta alleged that her co-star Nana Patekar harassed and misbehaved with her while shooting for a song for their 2008 film Horn Ok Pleasss, and Acharya, who was the choreographer, introduced new steps which were “intimate”.