Returning officers have started distributing election materials including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the upcoming Dhaka north and south city elections slated for February 1.

The returning officers of both Dhaka north and south city corporations handed over the polls materials to the respective presiding officers of the voting centres at Dhaka Residential Model School and College at Mohammadpur and Khilgaon Model College respectively. The distribution of the materials began at 8:00am on Friday.However, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda visited the venue of Dhaka Residential Model School and College in the morning.