Two brick kilns in Sylhet fined Tk 40 lakh

Sylhet Office : A mobile court here on Thursday fined two brick kilns at Saraswati in Golapganj upazila Tk 40 lakh for operating illegally.

The mobile court, led by the Department of Environment (DoE), conducted a drive in the area on Thursday morning and found two brick kilns—‘Bashir Bricks’ and ‘Hafiz & Brothers’— established without permission from the DoE, said Ishrat Jahan Panna, director of Sylhet DoE.

Later, the mobile court fined the brick kilns Tk 20 lakh each and dismantled those for violating the rules.

The drive against illegal brick kilns in the will continue, Panna said.