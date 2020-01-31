UK prepares to leave European Union today

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hail the “dawn of a new era” on Friday, as the UK prepares to leave the European Union after 47 years, reports BBC.

He will describe severing ties with the other 27 EU nations as “a moment of real national renewal and change”.Little will change immediately, as the UK begins a “transition period”.

Most EU laws will continue to be in force – including the free movement of people – until the end of December, by which time the UK aims to have reached a permanent free trade agreement with the EU.

In a statement, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged the country to “build a truly internationalist, diverse and outward-looking Britain'”.

Brexit was originally scheduled for 31 March last year.

To mark Brexit, Mr Johnson will hold a cabinet meeting in Sunderland on Friday morning.