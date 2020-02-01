Atiq wins DNCC election by big margin

Awami League mayoral candidate Atiqul Islam has been unofficially declared elected in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) election on Saturday.

According to unofficial results, Atiq bagged 4,47,211 votes in all 1,318 centres to defeat BNP nominated candidate Tabith Awal, who polled 2,64,161, by 1,83,050 votes.Abul Quasem said voter turn out in this election was about 27.75 per cent.

Out of a total 30,10,273 voters in DNCC, some around 8 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Saturdays election. Voting was taken place in some 7,846 booths under 1,318 centres.