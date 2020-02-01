CEC ‘satisfied’ with overall Dhaka city election environment

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Saturday he was happy with the overall atmosphere of the Dhaka city election.

“I’m satisfied,” he said, when asked about his reaction to the overall situation.

The CEC interacted with the media after casting his vote at IES School & College in city’s Uttara around 11:05am.

When his attention was drawn to BNP’s allegation that their agents were being driven out of polling centres, he said: “Polling agents driven out of voting centres should go to the presiding officers, magistrates and law enforcers and enter polling stations with their help.”

About the overall situation, CEC said the voter turnout is poor till now.

“I’ve visited another polling centre where the voter turnout is also low,” he said. “The people’s response to EVM is positive. Those who’ve faced difficulty in exercising their franchise through EVM are learning about it at the centre.”

Replying to a question about reports of bomb blasts at some polling centres, CEC Huda said the law enforcers were asked to take action instantly.

“But we have no information of attacks carried out in different polling centers. I just learned it from you,” he said. “We’ve taken necessary steps to hold the election peacefully.”