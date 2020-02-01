Coronavirus: Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan taken to Ashkona

Photo: Travelers wearing face masks line up near the Japan Airlines check-in counters at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing.

Bangladeshi citizens brought back from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, on Saturday morning have been kept at the quarantine unit at Ashkona Hajj Camp.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Bangladeshis landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:53am.

A Foreign Ministry official told that they received 312 Bangladeshis from Wuhan. “They’ve been moved to Ashkona Hajj Camp,” the official said.

The Bangladeshis include adults, children and infants.

আজ চীনের ইউহানে আটকে পড়া বাংলাদেশীদের ৩৬১ জনকে যথাযথ স্ক্রিনিং এর মাধ্যমে দেশে ফিরিয়ে আনতে একটি বিশেষ বিমান রওনা দিয়েছে।ছবির ৩ জন ডাক্তার (২ জন আর্মি মেজর ডা. মিনহাজ, ডা. ফাতেহা, একজন ৩৩ বিসিএস কর্মকর্তা ডা. মাহবুব)সেই বিশেষ বিমানে চিকিৎসা কর্মকর্তা হিসেবে যাচ্ছেন। pic.twitter.com/u8PR6uUslD — Zunaid Ahmed Palak (@zapalak) January 31, 2020

Videos from the site showed the returnees were taken to the quarantine unit amid tight security. Media reports claimed that several of the returnees have been taken to Kurmitola General Hospital but there was no official confirmation.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen had said the returnees would be kept there for a certain period for observation.

Since it emerged, coronavirus has infected more than 11,000 people, mostly in China. More than 100 cases have been reported outside China, in 22 countries.

On Friday, Beijing said the death toll had risen by 46 to 259 – all of them in China and 249 in Hubei province, according to BBC.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it is expected that further international exportation of cases may appear in any country.