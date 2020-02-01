Dhakaites didn’t go to polling centres as they were having polau at houses: Planning Minister

Sylhet Office : Planning Minister MA Mannan on Saturday said city dwellers didn’t go to polling centres to cast their votes as they were enjoying polau (plain fried rice) in comfort at their houses.

“Those city dwellers, who didn’t go to polling stations to exercise their franchise in the Dhaka city corporation polls, are leading a very luxurious life at their houses. As they have confidence in the current government, they are enjoying a luxurious life. The government is doing well. Therefore, they are sleeping in their residences,” he said.

The minister came up with the remarks while exchanging views with government officials and local journalists at Habiganj Circuit House in the town.

According to the Election Commission, some 23 and 20 percent of the total voters exercised their franchise in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) elections respectively.