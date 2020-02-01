Taposh wins DSCC election by big margin

Awami League mayoral candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh was unofficially declared elected in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) election on Saturday.

According to unofficial results, Taposh got 424,595 votes in all 1,150 centres to defeat BNP’s Ishraque Hossain, who polled 236,512, by 188,083 votes.

DSCC Returning Officer Abdul Baten announced the results around 12:38am on Sunday.

He said the voter turnout in the DSCC election was 29.002 percent.

Earlier, balloting in the DSCC and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) elections ended on 4pm amid ‘low voter turnout’ and reports of sporadic violence and allegations of BNP agents being driven out of polling stations.

The full-fledged use of Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs for recording votes instead of traditional ballot papers evoked mixed reactions from both voters and politicians.

The voting began at 8am and continued till 4pm without any break. The two city corporations had more than 5.45 million voters.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at Dhaka City College centre in the morning while