3,450 metre of Padma Bridge visible as 23rd span installed

The 23rd span of the much-awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge was installed on Sunday at Jajira point, making over 3.30km out of total 6.15km of the main structure of the bridge visible.

Earlier, the 22nd span of the Padma Bridge was installed on January 23.The authorities have planned to install three spans every month and all of 41 spans will be installed by July 2020.

In the meantime, 33 spans have been brought to Mawa from China while two spans are on the way.

The works of constructing six more spans are going on in China, said Dewan adding that all of the 41 spans will arrive here by March.

On December 18 and 31, the 19th and 20th spans were installed respectively.

On October 14, 2018, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the name plaque of Padma Bridge Toll Plaza at the Mawa end.

According to experts, the national economy is expected to witness 1.2 per cent GDP growth rate, while 0.84 per cent poverty will be reduced every year after completion of the bridge to be built with an estimated cost of Taka 30,193.39 crore.The first span of the Padma Bridge was installed on September 30, 2017.