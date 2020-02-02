Kareena-Sara together at last

Kareena Kapoor Khan has already shot episodes of her radio show What Women Want with her husband Saif Ali Khan, mother in law Sharmila Tagore, and step-daughter Sara Ali Khan’s erstwhile boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

This is the first time that Sara and Kareena are being seen together on a public platform, and also the first time that Kareena is interviewing Sara.The Simmba actress was dressed in a blue top with lime green details and a sparkly maroon skirt, while Kareena kept it simple in an all-pink look. “Sara came in a white top and shorts and quickly changed, posed for pictures, and went in to record. When the recording was over, she came over with Kareena and posed for pictures. Both of them seemed a little tired after the conversation though,” remarks our man on the spot.