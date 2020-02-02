President visits ailing Obaidul Quader

President M Abdul Hamid visited Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital on Sunday evening.

The head of the state talked to the attending doctors and wished early recovery of the senior politician.The doctors informed the President that Quader’s health condition is better now and hopefully will be released within a very short time.

Quader was admitted to the BSMMU after he fell sick due to cold and respiratory problems during a meeting at Awami League President’s Dhanmondi Political Office on Friday last.

He was shifted to a cabin of the BSMMU from its Coronary Care Unit (CCU) Saturday afternoon.

Earlier on March 3 last year, the AL general secretary was admitted to the BSMMU after suffering breathing complications.

Tests revealed three blockages in his coronary artery and later he was flown to Singapore for better treatment at the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He underwent a bypass surgery in Singapore Mount Elizabeth Hospital on March 20 last year.BSMMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, Secretaries concerned to the President and senior civil and military officials accompanied the President during the visit.