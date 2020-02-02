Stone quarry worker killed in Sylhet landslide

Sylhet Office : A stone quarry worker was killed and two others were injured in a landslide at Bholaganj in Companiganj upazila on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Mia, 24, son of Farid Mia of Khaliajuri in Netrakona district.

A chunk of mud fell on some workers while working at a stone quarry at Kalairag around 11 am, leaving Rubel dead on the spot and two others injured, said Sajal Kumar Kanu, officer-in-charge of Companiganj Police Station.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.