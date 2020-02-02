Streatham: Man shot dead by police after stabbings in London



A man has been shot dead by officers in a “terrorist-related” incident in south London, the Met Police have said.

It is believed two people have been injured in stabbings on Streatham High Road.

Gun shots were heard just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday. Police later said the scene had been “fully contained”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that his thoughts were with the injured and others affected. He thanked emergency services for their response.

London Ambulance Service said it was treating a number of people at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said it was awaiting updates on the condition of those injured.

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, said he saw the shooting take place in front of a Boots pharmacy.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer,” he told the PA news agency.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots.”

Mr Bulhan said he then ran into the library and saw ambulances and armed officers arrive.

through Streatham is cordoned off

BBC journalist Steffan Powell, in Streatham, said the incident happened at the bottom of his road.

“There were armed police everywhere, they have been telling residents to stay inside,” he told BBC News.

He said a helicopter was up and police officers were patrolling the streets.

He said pedestrians still on the street were being allowed to head away from the scene.