Charity and local Business donate food to NHS staff in Bradford

International humanitarian charity, Penny Appeal, has partnered with Bradford based Regal Foods to donate essential food items and hygiene packs to front-line NHS staff at the Bradford Royal Infirmary.

Sales Director, Waqar Younis, of Regal Foods Plc said “As a family run business, we believe it is our duty to give back to our community during this unprecedented crisis. We are really pleased to be partnering with Yorkshire-based charity, Penny Appeal, in getting these items to our devoted NHS staff who are putting themselves at risk everyday. This is just a small token of our appreciation”.

The care packs being distributed by Penny Appeal include a range of non-perishable food items, toiletries, hand sanitiser and key household items that have been running low in stock across supermarkets. The charity is also working with a number of partners, including Age UK Bradford, to help the elderly, homeless and vulnerable, across the UK who have been particularly impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Complementing their humanitarian response, Penny Appeal have also launched a bespoke ‘Listening Line’ service which can be reached on 0300 303 1360. The helpline offers an active-listening, support and befriending service that is confidential to adults aged 18+ who find their mental health and well-being under particular pressure because of COVID-19.

Penny Appeal Interim CEO, Harris Iqbal, said, “For Penny Appeal, charity begins at home and we’re honoured to be partnering with Regal Foods in supporting our front-line NHS staff during this pandemic.”

He added, “Those who are most vulnerable will be feeling particularly impacted by this crisis, especially if they have to self-isolate and are away from loved ones. Individuals may find themselves locked away from the outside world, struggling with intrusive thoughts and having no one to speak with. Penny Appeal is here for them in their hour in need. No one should suffer alone.”