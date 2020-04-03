Love knows no boundaries

Don't Miss
The coronavirus outbreak has shuttered European borders for the first time in decades. But two octogenarians won’t let a global pandemic get in their way.
Inga Rasmussen from Denmark and Karsten Tüchsen Hansen from Germany – aged 85 and 89, respectively – meet daily on the border near the town of Aventoft to chat and eat.

Rasmussen drives to the border from her town of Gallehus, while Hansen rides his bike from Süderlügum. The pair have tried to meet daily since the shutdown, and speak on the phone often.”It’s sad but we can’t change it,” Rasmussen told German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Both have become local celebrities during the crisis after the mayor of a local town found the pair while he was on a bike ride.