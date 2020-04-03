Love knows no boundaries

The coronavirus outbreak has shuttered European borders for the first time in decades. But two octogenarians won’t let a global pandemic get in their way.

Rasmussen drives to the border from her town of Gallehus, while Hansen rides his bike from Süderlügum. The pair have tried to meet daily since the shutdown, and speak on the phone often.”It’s sad but we can’t change it,” Rasmussen told German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Both have become local celebrities during the crisis after the mayor of a local town found the pair while he was on a bike ride.