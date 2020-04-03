Two houses of coronavirus suspects under lockdown in Cumilla

Local administration on Friday has put houses of two coronavirus suspects under lockdown in Jhograr Char and Khodedaidpur villages in Homna upazila of Cumilla.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abdus Salam Shikder said they collected samples from the suspects for test.One of the suspects is an employee of a hospital in Dhaka and another is a lawyer by profession, he added.

Dr Mahbubur Rahman and Medical Technologist Abdullah Al Kafi collected samples from the suspects who had been suffering from fever, cough, throat-ache, the UHFPO added.

Bangladesh on Friday confirmed five coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 61. The country has so far confirmed six deaths from coronavirus.

The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 53,190 as of Friday. It has so far infected 1,015,466 people around the world, according to worldometer.