A decade of jobs growth in the US came to an abrupt halt in March as employers shed 701,000 jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The leisure and hospitality industries accounted for more than half the cuts, reports BBC.The losses – greater than expected – are believed to now be worse since the data was collected early in the month.

Since then, cases of coronavirus have jumped to more than 277,000 and a majority of states have put lockdown measures in place, forcing most businesses to close.