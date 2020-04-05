Coronavirus: Spain ‘close to passing peak’ as deaths fall again

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the country is “close to passing the peak of infections” as the number of coronavirus deaths fell for the second day in a row.

The toll of 809 deaths in one day is the lowest in Spain for a week.Meanwhile, officials are trying to get masks for all citizens as part of plans to eventually ease restrictions.

Face masks are currently almost impossible to get hold of in Spain. The government had previously said they served little purpose outside hospitals.

However, views on wearing masks appear to be shifting in Western countries, with US health authorities on Friday recommending their use in public. Austria, the Czech Republic, Israel and Turkey have also mandated the use of masks in various public places, reports BBC.

Officials say 7,026 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Spain in the past 24 hours – down from Friday’s figure of 7,472.

A total of 11,947 people have died, while the total number of cases over 124,736 – is now higher than in Italy.