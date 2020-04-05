Two killed and others wounded in France knife attack

Two people have been killed and five wounded in a knife attack in south-east France, in what the interior minister described as a terrorist incident.

He then went to a nearby butcher’s shop and attacked more people.A suspect, described in French media as a 33-year-old man from Sudan, has been arrested.

At the time of his arrest, the attacker was “found on his knees on the pavement praying in Arabic”, prosecutors said.

The man was not known to the police or intelligence services, news website France Bleu reported, reports BBC.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.