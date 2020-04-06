5 Moulvibazar villages locked down after coronavirus patient dies

Upazila Administration on Monday locked down five villages in Moulvibazar’s Rajnagar upazila last night, a day after a coronavirus patient died there.

Confirming the news, Rajnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (acting) Urmi Roy said the residents of the villages have been put under isolation.Earlier on Saturday morning, a 45-year-old shopkeeper, a resident of Akua village, died with coronavirus-like symptoms. On the same day, a rapid response team collected samples from the deceased’s body and his family members and sent those to Dhaka for Covid-19 test.

Later, the man tested positive for coronavirus.