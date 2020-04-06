Don't Miss
5 Moulvibazar villages locked down after coronavirus patient dies

Upazila Administration on Monday locked down five villages in Moulvibazar’s Rajnagar upazila last night, a day after a coronavirus patient died there.
The villages are Dola, Bhangarhat, Syednagar, Akua and Ganeshpur.

Confirming the news, Rajnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (acting) Urmi Roy said the residents of the villages have been put under isolation.Earlier on Saturday morning, a 45-year-old shopkeeper, a resident of Akua village, died with coronavirus-like symptoms. On the same day, a rapid response team collected samples from the deceased’s body and his family members and sent those to Dhaka for Covid-19 test.

Later, the man tested positive for coronavirus.