Bangladesh reports 3 coronavirus deaths, 35 confirmed cases

The death toll from coronavirus rose to 12 in Bangladesh as the country confirmed three more deaths on Monday, IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora said in an online briefing at DGHS.

.“Six more people with infection have been identified.So far 123 people have been infected in Bangladesh, 35 in the last 24 hours alone. The death count in 24 hours is at 12,” she said.

Earlier Health Minister Zahid Maleque said four people died from coronavirus and 29 others tested positive in the last 24 hours.

About difference in figures given by the Health Minister and the IEDCR director DGHS Director Dr Abul Kalam Azad said the numbers the minister provided was factually correct as reports of six more patients were submitted later.

“The correct number of death in the past 24 hours is three as there was confusion regarding the misspelled name of a deceased ,” he added.

The minister said that the next 30 days will be a crucial period for Bangladesh.

In the last 24 hours, 367 samples out of 488 have been tested across the country.