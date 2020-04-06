UK declares £21 million for Bangladesh to fight COVID-19

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced 21 million pounds support to Bangladesh in containing outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate Dhaka’s National Preparedness and Response Plan.

Of the support, seven million pound will be disbursed to UNICEF, WHO and World Bank to help prepare the Bangladesh national health system, including managing logistics and procuring supplies for personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers, laboratory supplies for testing, and oxygen support in hospitals.Three million pound for UNDP to reach at least 2.16 million people in urban slums in 20 cities across Bangladesh and one million pound will be given to BRAC for raising awareness about COVID-19, the release added.

More than 10 million pound will be provided to existing UN and NGO for maintaining essential humanitarian services and preparing the Rohingyas and host communities for COVID-19 pandemic.