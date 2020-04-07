Anti-parasitic drug may be able to stop coronavirus in 48 hours: Australian study

Amid the world trying to find a potential cure for the novel coronavirus, an Australian study has found that a previously used anti-parasitic drug, Ivermectin, killed the COVID-19 virus, in a laboratory setting, within 48 hours.

Dr Kylie Wagstaff, study lead on the research, said, “We found that even a single dose could essentially remove all viral RNA by 48 hours and that even at 24 hours there was a really significant reduction in it.”

Dr Wagstaff and Professor David Jans of the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute started working on the effect of Ivermectin on the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Whether or not it can be used for the COVID-19 outbreak depends on the success of pre-clinical testing and further trials.