Coronavirus: Global death toll climbs to 75,760

The global death toll of coronavirus has climbed to 75,760 till Tuesday.

A total of 13,56,362 people have been affected and 290,554 people have recovered worldwide in the disease, worldometer reported.

A total of 209 countries and territories and two international conveyances: the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan, and the Holland America’s MS Zaandam cruise ship, have been affected in the deadly disease.

Affected countries of UN Security Council:

In USA, 367,650 people have been affected in the disease. Of them, 10,943 people have died and 19,810 people have recovered.

In China, 81,740 people have been affected in the disease. Of them, 3,331 people have died and 77,167 have recovered.

In UK, 51,608 people have been affected in the disease. Of them, 5,373 people died and 135 people have recovered.

In France, 98,010 people have been affected in the disease. Of them, 8,911 patients have died and 17,250 patients have recovered.

In Russia, 7,497 people have been affected in the coronavirus (Covid-19). Of them, 58 people have died and 496 people have recovered.

Other affected countries:

In Italy, 132,547 people have been affected in the disease. Of them, 16,523 people have died and 22,837 people have recovered.

In Spain, 136,675 people have been affected in the disease. Of them, 13,341 have died and 40,437 people have recovered.

In Canada, 16,667 people have been affected in the Covid-19 disease. Of them, 323 patients have died and 3,616 people have recovered.

In Iran, 60,500 people have been affected in the coronavirus. Of them, 3,739 patients died and 24,236 patients have recovered.

In Bangladesh, 164 people have been affected in the coronavirus. Of them, 17 patients died and 33 patients have recovered from the virus. Active cases are 114.

In India, 4,858 people have been infected in the coronavirus (Covid-19). Of them, 137 people have died and 382 patients have recovered.