Sylhet Office : A 79-year-old woman suffering from breathing problems died at Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital on Monday night.

Sushanto Kumar Mohapatra, resident medical officer of the hospital, said the woman died at 9:30pm while undergoing treatment at the isolation unit.

She had kidney problems, diabetes and breathing complications, he added.

The body was handed over to family members after consulting with the Civil Surgeon, he added.