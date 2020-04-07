Hydroxychloroquine: India agrees to release unproven ‘corona drug’

The decision came hours after Mr Trump warned of “retaliation” if India did not overturn an export ban on the drug.

India did not respond, but said it would give hydroxychloroquine to “nations that have been badly affected” by coronavirus.Medical experts have cautioned that there is no proof it cures Covid-19, reports BBC.

What happened between the US and India?

President Trump, who has repeatedly and publicly touted hydroxychloroquine as a possible cure for coronavirus, called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, a day after India banned all exports of the drug “without exception”.

The decision came even as Indian cases spiked – as of Tuesday.

According to worldometer report, the total cases of coronavirus in India reached 4,858 and 137 people have died till Tuesday.