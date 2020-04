Barrister Monir Jaman Sheikh, president of Graduate Club, UK, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has died during treatment at a hospital in UK.

Monir Jaman breathed his last at Newham Hospital in East London at around 10:00pm (local time) on Tuesday.Hailing from Kumail village of Rampal in Bagerhat, Monir is survived by his wife, and a daughter.

He was admitted to the hospital after failing severely ill on April 7.

Kamal was also the principal of the P G A Solicitor.