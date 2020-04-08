Pet cats in coronavirus-infected or self-isolating households should be kept inside

Cats from coronavirus-infected households, or those with owners self-isolating, should be kept indoors as a precaution, said the British veterinary association.

There have been a “tiny” number of Covid-19 cases in animals but it appears the transmission was human to animal, said the association in a statement.“There is no evidence that pets can pass Covid-19 to their owners,” it added.

So far, dogs have not shown any symptoms but cats have displayed “clinical signs of the disease.”

The association warns that the virus can sit on pet fur in the same way as on other surfaces. Handwashing is the best line of defense, it advises.

“As a precaution, for pet owners who have Covid-19,or who are self-isolating, we are recommending that you keep your cat inside during that time, if possible,” it said.