112 more people test positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh

The number of corona infection cases continues to rise in the country, with 112 new cases detected while one more death confirmed in the past 24 hours.

“Some 112 new coronavirus infected people have been detected in the last 24 hours raising the total number to 330 while the death of one more people with Covid-19 disease has been confirmed in last 24 hours raising the total number to 21,” said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

The minister came up with the information while addressing an online health bulletin from the DGHS headquarters in Mohakhali of the capital on Thursday to give latest information about coronavirus situation of Bangladesh.