Six Bangladeshi fishermen were injured as Myanmar navy opened fire on their trawler in the Bay

The injured fishermen are Md Sharif, Ali Hossain, Abdul Majid, Sheikh Ahmed, Rahim Khan and Md Jibon. All of them hailed from Chattogram. Among the injured, Rahim Khan and Md Jibon are undergoing treatment at a hospital in critical condition.Lieutenant Commander Md Saiful Islam, staff officer (operations eastern region) of the Coast Guard, confirmed the news.