Premier League stars launch fund to ‘help’ health service coronavirus fight

Premier League players announced on Wednesday they had launched an initiative to generate funds for Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) to help against the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea — named #PlayersTogether — has been set up to “help those fighting for us on the NHS frontline” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It is about we, as players, collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other league and club conversation,” a statement from the group said.

“To try and help, along with so many others in the country, to make a real difference,” it added.

Individuals such as league leaders Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson, Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were among those to post on social media about the move.

Earlier this week, the Premier League proposed wage cuts of 30 percent but talks have hit a stumbling block, with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) warning the NHS could suffer from the loss of tax receipts.

More than 60,000 people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is being treated at an intensive care unit, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain, and more than 7,000 have died from the virus.