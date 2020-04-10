British-Bangladeshi doctor who pleaded for more hospital PPE dies of coronavirus

A British-Bangladeshi hospital consultant in London has died from the coronavirus weeks after pleading to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for more personal protective equipment for frontline staff.

He was born in Bangladesh and had no underlying health conditions.Last month he wrote a Facebook message to Johnson detailing the urgent need for PPE for frontline staff and asking that testing of healthcare workers be fast-tracked, the report says.

He wrote: “Dear and respectable prime minister Mr Boris Johnson, Please ensure urgently PPE for each and every NHS health worker”.

He told Johnson that healthcare workers “are in direct contact with patients” and have a “human right like others to live in this world disease-free with our family and children”.

Philip Glanville, the Labour mayor of Hackney, hailed Chowdhury as a “hero” who died serving the borough. In a tweet he added: “I hope his death wasn’t as a result of continuing issues around testing & PPE, but it raises Qs. A sobering reminder of the lives being lost to keep us safe & the contribution BAME staff make.”