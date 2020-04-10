Coronavirus: Global death toll climbs to 95,813

The global death toll of coronavirus has climbed to 95,813 till Friday.

A total of 16,07,912 people have been affected and 356,925 people have recovered worldwide in the disease, worldometer reported.

A total of 210 countries and territories and two international conveyances have been affected in the deadly disease.

Here is some worse affected countries:

In USA, 468,895 people have been affected in the disease. Of them, 16,697 people have died and 25,928 people have recovered.

In China, 81,907 people have been affected in the disease. Of them, 3,336 people have died and 77,455 have recovered.

In UK, 65,077 people have been affected in the disease. Of them, 7,978 people died and 135 people have recovered.

In France, 117,749 people have been affected in the disease. Of them, 12,210 patients have died and 23,206 patients have recovered.

In Italy, 143,626 people have been affected in the disease. Of them, 18,279 people have died and 28,470 people have recovered.

In Spain, 153,222 people have been affected in the disease. Of them, 15,447 have died and 52,165 people have recovered.

In Canada, 20,765 people have been affected in the Covid-19 disease. Of them, 509 patients have died and 5,311 people have recovered.

In Iran, 66,220 people have been affected in the coronavirus. Of them, 4,110 patients died and 32,309 patients have recovered.

In Bangladesh, 424 people have been affected in the coronavirus. Of them, 27 patients died and 33 patients have recovered from the virus.

In India, 6,771 people have been infected in the coronavirus (Covid-19). Of them, 228 people have died and 635 patients have recovered.

In Saudi Arabia, 3,287 people have been affected in coronavirus. Of them, 44 patients have died and 666 people have recovered.